News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 08 2018 - 16:03

On Women’s Day, Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Apologizes for Sexual Harassment

Sergei Konkov / TASS

The State Duma deputy at the center of sexual harassment allegations levied by female journalists released an apology on Women’s Day on Thursday.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma’s foreign affairs committee, has been accused in recent weeks of sexual harassment by five journalists, with one of them alleging to have audio recordings as evidence of his misconduct. The Duma’s ethics commission reportedly asked Slutsky to explain the accusations on Wednesday.

Read More
Who We Should Really Be Congratulating on Women’s Day (Op-ed)

In a Facebook post marking International Women’s Day, Slutsky said he wanted to use the opportunity to “say sorry to those of you I’ve caused any discomfort, consciously or unconsciously.”

“Trust me,” he wrote. “It was not out of malice.”

Protesters appealing for an investigation into the harassment allegations gathered outside the State Duma in Moscow earlier in the day. Demonstrators called out Slutsky and the reluctance of Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to launch a formal investigation.

Protesters included the web editor of the Vedomosti business daily Maxim Tovkaylo and activists from Amnesty International.

Deputy Slutsky, come out, I’ll touch you, “just a little bit.”

Mister Volodin, afraid to investigate harassment in the Duma? If so, change jobs. 

Volodin on Wednesday said that female journalists who fear harassment at the Duma should “change jobs.”

Opposition candidate Sobchak appeared before the rally took place and spoke to reporters, but departed before noon.

State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
News
Feb. 22 2018
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal
News
Feb. 27 2018
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal

Latest news

Moscow Officials Block Navalny’s Boycott Rally on Election Day
News
March 08 2018
Moscow Officials Block Navalny’s Boycott Rally on Election Day
If Russia's Role in Nerve Attack Proved, Britain Will Respond, Says Theresa May
News
March 08 2018
If Russia's Role in Nerve Attack Proved, Britain Will Respond, Says Theresa May
The Poisoning of Former Russian Double Agent Sergei Skripal, Explained
News
March 08 2018
The Poisoning of Former Russian Double Agent Sergei Skripal, Explained

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox