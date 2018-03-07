News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 07 2018 - 10:03

BBC Journalist Accuses Russian Deputy of Sexual Harassment With Audio Recordings

Farida Rustamova

Farida Rustamova

BBC Russian Service

Russian deputy Leonid Slutsky continues to field accusations of sexual harassment after yet another journalist detailed the lawmaker’s inappropriate behavior, this time claiming to have recorded the events.

At least four female reporters have either openly or anonymously accused Slutsky in recent weeks of having made sexual advances against them in the past. Slutsky has called the allegations a “hit job.”

Read More
Fourth Journalist Accuses Russian Deputy Slutsky of Sexual Harassment

On Tuesday, BBC Russia service journalist Farida Rustamova recalled Slutsky “running the inside of his palm up my groin” during a March 2017 interview in his office. 

Responding to Rustamova’s objections, the head of the Duma’s committee on foreign affairs said that he did it "beautifully."

“I don’t get handsy, well, if only a little. ‘Getting handsy’ is an ugly expression,” Slutsky was heard as saying in the recording of the interview that BBC Russia said was in their possession.

The legislator went on to tell Rustamova that he had used her visit to "underline interest in her."

"Dump your [*******] boyfriend and come see me. The sooner you do it, the better. I'm really willing to help you," he was recorded as saying.

Rustamova’s colleagues, friends and partner confirmed to the outlet that the journalist privately recounted the events to them in detail about a year ago. 

Rustamova said she did not come forward with the accusations last year due to fears of victim-blaming and because Russian law neither defines nor incorporates sexual harassment. 

Following accusations against Slutsky last week, Duma deputy Oksana Pushkina pledged to reintroduce a bill criminalizing sexual harassment that has been stuck in committee since 2003. 

Russian Court Pronounces Woman a ‘Man in Same-Sex Marriage’ in Custody Saga
News
Feb. 13 2018
Russian Court Pronounces Woman a ‘Man in Same-Sex Marriage’ in Custody Saga
Rusal Is Said to Plan First Woman CEO as Deripaska Steps Down
Business
Feb. 19 2018
Rusal Is Said to Plan First Woman CEO as Deripaska Steps Down
Feminism In Russia: On The Streets and Behind The Scenes
News
Feb. 21 2018
Feminism In Russia: On The Streets and Behind The Scenes

Latest news

Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
News
March 07 2018
Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
Russia Condemns New U.S. Sanctions on North Korea
News
March 07 2018
Russia Condemns New U.S. Sanctions on North Korea
Russian Duma Chairman Tells Women Journalists Fearing Sexual Harassment to 'Change Jobs'
News
March 07 2018
Russian Duma Chairman Tells Women Journalists Fearing Sexual Harassment to 'Change Jobs'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox