News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 16 2019 - 15:01

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

At least six times more Russians are leaving the country than officially estimated, a comprehensive study conducted by the Proekt news outlet said on Wednesday.

Proekt’s report highlights discrepancies between official data from the Rosstat federal statistics agency and data compiled by countries where Russians emigrate to. Rosstat estimates 377,000 Russians left the country in 2017, the latest period for which figures are available and a six-year record.

Read More
Polls: Younger, Wealthier Russians More Willing to Emigrate

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security counted six times more Russians arriving in 2017 than Rosstat recorded [leaving],” Proekt said. “Six times more people left Russia for 24 OECD countries, where foreign data is available, for 2016.”

OECD, the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, groups 34 of the world’s leading economies.

Meanwhile, the UN ranks Russia as having the third largest number of people living outside its borders after India and Mexico — 10.6 million.

Proekt said an increasing number of highly-educated young Russians from the regions are leaving the country in search of better economic opportunities.

Official data from Rosstat underestimates the real number of Russian emigres because it only counts those who have officially canceled their registration in Russia — which most emigres don’t do.

The Civil Initiatives Committee, formed by Audit Chamber chairman Alexander Kudrin, previously estimated that in 2014, the real number of Russians emigrating abroad was between three to four times higher than Rosstat’s data.

That report also shed light on Russia’s brain drain, with both Russian and foreign data indicating the high level of human capital leaving the country.

A 2018 state-funded survey said that one in 10 Russians, including almost one-third of those aged 18 to 24, want to emigrate. A quarter of respondents named a relative or acquaintance who had moved out of Russia in recent years.

Rosstat’s 2018 migration data is expected in July.

Putin Eases Restrictions on Political Asylum in Russia
News
Dec. 20 2018
Putin Eases Restrictions on Political Asylum in Russia
Russia’s Population Declines in 2018 for First Time in a Decade
News
Dec. 21 2018
Russia’s Population Declines in 2018 for First Time in a Decade
Italy Arrests 2 Russians for Smuggling Kurdish Migrants
News
Jan. 11 2019
Italy Arrests 2 Russians for Smuggling Kurdish Migrants


Latest news

Lavrov Holds Annual Press Conference, Ridicules Idea That Trump is Russian Spy
News
Jan. 16 2019
Lavrov Holds Annual Press Conference, Ridicules Idea That Trump is Russian Spy
Putin Orders Officials to Resettle Survivors of Deadly Building Explosion
News
Jan. 16 2019
Putin Orders Officials to Resettle Survivors of Deadly Building Explosion
Serbia Arrests Man Plotting to Assassinate Putin, Media Report
News
Jan. 16 2019
Serbia Arrests Man Plotting to Assassinate Putin, Media Report

Most read

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

News

Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer

News

Russia Covered up Soldier’s Death in Syria, Media Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter