News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 05 2018 - 09:07

One in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Germany, the U.S. and Spain are the top destinations for young Russians who want to emigrate.

Germany, the U.S. and Spain are the top destinations for young Russians who want to emigrate.

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A recent survey conducted by the state-funded pollster VTsIOM shows that one out of 10 Russians want to leave the country. The pollster added it would be wrong to conclude that those emigrating were motivated by conditions in Russia. In its poll published on Monday, VTsIOM said that 10 percent of respondents expressed a desire to move away from Russia permanently.

Read More
Polls: Younger, Wealthier Russians More Willing to Emigrate

Young Russians were especially keen to move: Among those aged 18 to 24, almost one-third (31 percent) of respondents said they wanted to leave the country.

For decades, Russia has suffered a brain and youth drain: According to federal statistics agency Rosstat, more than 300,000 people left the country in 2016.

VTsIOM said that more than a quarter of those who thought of leaving had already begun preparing for the move by “collecting information about the destination country.” Twenty percent are learning a foreign language.

The top three destinations were Germany (16 percent), the United States (7 percent) and Spain (6 percent), the pollster said.

Notably, one out of four of those questioned in the poll could name a relative or acquaintance who had moved away from Russia in recent years.

Read More
Poll: Trust in Putin Drops Below 50 Percent

The poll was conducted through phone interviews with 2,000 respondents on June 6-7.

The head of research at VTsIOM, Stepan Lvov, said it would be wrong to interpret the figures as a sign Russians wanted to “flee the horrible Russian reality.”

“It is a testament to our youth’s openness towards other countries, and could even be [interpreted as] a challenge to the outer world,” he was cited as saying in an online analysis alongside the poll results.

“You don’t want anything to do with us? We will come to you ourselves — look at your people, and show who we are.”

A similar poll conducted recently by the independent Levada Center put the number of Russians considering emigration at 15 percent.

Muscovites were especially keen to move, the pollster found, with one out of five capital city residents thinking of packing their bags.

World Cup Hosts Russia, Qatar Urged to Protect Migrant Workers After Spotlight Shifts
News
June 20 2018
World Cup Hosts Russia, Qatar Urged to Protect Migrant Workers After Spotlight Shifts

Latest news

Central Bank Says Its Banknote Predicted Football Future
News
July 05 2018
Central Bank Says Its Banknote Predicted Football Future
Russia Denies Involvement As Two Britons Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
News
July 05 2018
Russia Denies Involvement As Two Britons Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
World Cup Success is Becoming an Addiction Says Russia's Kutepov
News
July 05 2018
World Cup Success is Becoming an Addiction Says Russia's Kutepov

Most read

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Russia’s ‘Big Brother’ Law Enters Into Force

Sign up for our weekly newsletter