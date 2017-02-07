No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

German intelligence agencies have found no clear evidence of a Kremlin-led propaganda drive targeting the country’s voters.

A year-long investigation found no direct proof that Russian media outlets were running a deliberate disinformation campaign, an unnamed source told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The source maintained that while officials still hadn’t “found the smoking gun,” they had found certain warning signs. “We would have liked to have raised the yellow card,” the source said.

The Chancellor’s Office is reportedly set to continue the investigation.

Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service has produced a 50-page report on their findings so far, working alongside the country’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The report still may not be published in a bid to preserve already tense German-Russian ties, the newspaper wrote.