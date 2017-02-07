Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
30 minutes ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
2 hours ago No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims
World
Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks
World
Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals
Russia
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
World
Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
30 minutes ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
2 hours ago No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

Feb 7, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:29

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

Feb 7, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:29
The German flag on the Reichstag building is reflected in the windows of another building of the German parliamentary complex in Berlin. Ferdinand Ostrop / AP

German intelligence agencies have found no clear evidence of a Kremlin-led propaganda drive targeting the country’s voters.

A year-long investigation found no direct proof that Russian media outlets were running a deliberate disinformation campaign, an unnamed source told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The source maintained that while officials still hadn’t “found the smoking gun,” they had found certain warning signs. “We would have liked to have raised the yellow card,” the source said.

The Chancellor’s Office is reportedly set to continue the investigation.

Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service has produced a 50-page report on their findings so far, working alongside the country’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The report still may not be published in a bid to preserve already tense German-Russian ties, the newspaper wrote.

Read More: Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Television Reveals

Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of the Constitution Protection Service, first accused Moscow of trying to manipulate the German public before this year’s parliamentary elections in November 2016.

He claimed that Kremlin-funded television channels were liable to invent stories to influence public opinion. Russian state television’s Channel One found itself under scrutiny in Germany last year when it was exposed as having invented a story on the rape of a 13-year-old girl. 

Channel One journalists reported that a girl called Liza had been raped by migrants of “Middle-Eastern appearance” and that the German police had covered up the crime. The report was proven as false both by German police and independent bloggers.

Read More: Kremlin Pledges Action of EU's Freedom of Speech 'Clampdown'

The European Parliament has also raised fears that Russia could be waging a propaganda war using its media influence.

In a non-legislative resolution passed on Nov. 23, the parliament condemned Russia's state media as “disinformation and propaganda” designed to “increase Russia's influence and weaken the EU.”

The motion passed by 304 votes to 179, with 208 abstentions.

The move saw RT’s budget boosted by the Kremlin by an extra $19 million over the next two years.

President Vladimir Putin claimed that Europe hoped to silence “alternative viewpoints” by criticizing the channels. "We are observing a certain, quite obvious, degradation of how democracy is understood in Western society," the president said.

Related
Russia
The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
World
Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks
Russia
Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

2 hours ago

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

30 minutes ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

30 minutes ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

30 minutes ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine ...

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

30 minutes ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

2 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

3 hours ago

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

19 hours ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
By David Marples
19 hours ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

21 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

19 hours ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

19 hours ago

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career.

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase anything other than vital necessities.

see more

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase ...

3 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of ...

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who simply cannot afford to purchase anything other than vital necessities.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
22 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
22 hours ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

21 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

22 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

1 day ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

3 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

Tue. Feb. 07

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

21 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

22 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

1 day ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

3 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

18 hours ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

19 hours ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

19 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

3 days ago
In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of ...

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

3 days ago
A group of students at a prestigious French university has ...

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

3 days ago
In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a ...

Most Read

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+