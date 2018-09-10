News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Pension protests

Scores of Russians protested around the country on Sunday against planned increases to the pension age in a series of rallies called by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a challenge to authorities holding regional elections on the same day.

According to OVD-Info, a human rights organization that monitors detentions, 50 Navalny supporters were detained by police in the run-up to the protests. A further 1,018 people, mostly in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, had been detained in 33 cities during protests on Sunday, said OVD-Info.

Syria attacks

Russian and Syrian warplanes pounded towns in Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province on Saturday, the day after a summit in which the leaders of Turkey, Iran and Russia failed to agree on a ceasefire that would forestall a Russian-backed offensive against rebels.

Witnesses said a dozen airstrikes hit a string of villages and towns in southern Idlib and a town in northern Hama, where rebels are still in control.

Intensive strikes resumed in Idlib and Hama on Sunday, according to residents and rescuers, who said Syrian army helicopters dropped barrel bombs — typically filled with high explosives and shrapnel — on hamlets and villages.

Chemical claims

Russia's military said that two U.S. F-15 fighter jets dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria's Deir al-Zor province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported. The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

A Pentagon spokesman denied that U.S. planes dropped phosphorus bombs, which human rights groups have said have been used by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State over the course of the Syria conflict.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.