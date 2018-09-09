On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike

Supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny protested across Russia against planned increases to the pension age on Sunday, a challenge to the authorities who are holding regional elections on the same day.

The changes, going through parliament, have shaved around 15 percentage points off President Vladimir Putin's popularity and are the most unpopular government measure since a 2005 move to scrap Soviet-era benefits, which led to nationwide pensioner protests.

Navalny, barred from state television and prevented from running against Putin for president earlier this year, hopes to tap into public anger over the reform.

He had planned to lead a protest in Moscow on Sunday, but a court last month convicted him of breaking protest laws and jailed him for 30 days. Navalny said the move was designed to derail the protests.

OVD-Info, a rights organization that monitors detentions, said 50 Navalny supporters had been detained by police in the run-up to the protests and that a further 31 activists, including some of Navalny's closest aides, had been detained on Sunday.

His supporters pressed ahead anyway and planned to hold rallies in more than 80 towns and cities by the end of the day, including Moscow and St Petersburg.

The first rallies took place in eastern Russia on Sunday morning. Footage of a rally in Ulan-Ude, some 4,400 kilometers east of Moscow, showed protesters walking through the city holding red balloons escorted by the police.