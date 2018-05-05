Russian Opposition's Navalny Detained at Anti-Putin Protest

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained shortly after making an appearance at an anti-government protest in central Moscow on Saturday.

"Navalny appeared on Pushkinskaya (Square) and was quickly detained," Leonid Volkov, an opposition politician, said in an online broadcast. "It (the detention) was absolutely illegal."



Critics of Vladimir Putin took to the streets of Russia on Saturday ahead of his inauguration for a fourth presidential term to register their opposition to what they say is his autocratic Tsar-like rule.



Putin won a landslide re-election victory in March, extending his grip over the world's largest country for another six years until 2024, making him the longest-lasting leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin who ruled for nearly 30 years.

"If you think that he is not our Tsar, take to the streets of your cities," read a message from Navalny encouraging people to demonstrate ahead of the protests.

"We will force the authorities, made up of swindlers and thieves, to reckon with the millions of citizens who did not vote for Putin."