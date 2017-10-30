News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Purges Remembered



Russian human rights organization Memorial on Sunday held its annual vigil for the victims of Stalinist purges on Lubyanka Square in front of the headquarters of Russia’s security services, the FSB.

Activists read the names, professions, and birth and death dates of victims of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

President Vladimir Putin said he would take part in a meeting on Monday of the Presidential Council on Human Rights to discuss ways of commemorating the victims of political repression.

Common Ground



U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman hosted his first reception at the embassy residence Spaso House on Saturday, featuring the American jazz quartet Arturo O’Farrill, whose bass player is a New York-based Russian emigre.

"For the whole world, it's better for security when Russia and the U.S. find common ground,” Huntsman said.

Stalin Shirt

Seeing a Stalin t-shirt for sale, former reality television host and presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak commented on her Instagram account with 5.3 million followers, that Stalin was "unambiguously a bloody executor and criminal."