News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Flynn Admits to Lying, Says Trump Team Knew of His Russia Talks
7 hours ago Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'
8 hours ago Moscow Metro Expands Sales of Colorful Payment Bracelets
News
Here's What You Missed From the 2018 World Cup Draw
News
Flynn Admits to Lying, Says Trump Team Knew of His Russia Talks
News
Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'
Business
Russia’s Top 5 Business Stories This Week
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Navalny's Moscow Chief Quits, Joins New Federal Project

Dec 1, 2017 — 11:04
— Update: 11:04

Navalny's Moscow Chief Quits, Joins New Federal Project

Dec 1, 2017 — 11:04
— Update: 11:04
Nikolai Lyaskin and Alexey Navalny / navalny.com

The head of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s election campaign in Moscow, Nikolai Lyaskin, is leaving his post to start "a new federal project" with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalny has been holding campaign rallies across Russia as part of his bid for the presidency in March 2018, despite being legally barred from participating due to fraud charges that he says are politically motivated.

Navalny (Really) Can't Run for President, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office Says

Lyaskin told the RBC business portal that he would leave his current position Dec. 4. On his Facebook page, he wrote that Sergei Boyko, Navalny’s former campaign manager in Novosibirsk, would replace him.

"I will remain on the team, but I will be involved in a big federal project that will take up an enormous amount of resources," he was cited by RBC as saying.

Neither Lyaskin nor another Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, would give details about the new federal project.

"We're not publicizing it, for now, we will tell you in due time,” Volkov was quoted as saying by RBC.

Lyaskin suffered head injuries in September when an unidentified man struck him over the head with a lead pipe in Moscow.

Related
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
Meanwhile…
Russian Teachers Should Photograph Opposition Students, Education Officials Say
News
RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List
News
Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Is Suing Putin For Barring Rallies
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+