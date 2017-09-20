Russia
1 hour ago Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin
1 hour ago Pilot Not in Control of Gunship That Misfired on Zapad Bystanders — Vedomosti
2 hours ago One in Five Russians Would Vote for Fake Putin Protege
Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin

Sep 20, 2017 — 11:21
— Update: 11:21

Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin

Sep 20, 2017 — 11:21
— Update: 11:21
Nikolai Lyaskin Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking anti-corruption activist Nikolai Lyaskin, an aide to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

A week after Navalny organized mass protests in dozens of cities throughout Russia, an unidentified man approached Lyaskin in central Moscow on Sept. 15 and struck him over the head with a lead pipe before fleeing.

The Mash Telegram channel published surveillance footage this week of the attack.  

Lyaskin was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with skull injuries.

An "informed source" told Interfax that police have detained a 36-year-old Moscow resident with a criminal record who has also been under psychiatric observation.

Moscow police headquarters confirmed to Interfax that the man who had attacked Lyaskin had been brought to a police precinct but declined to provide his name.

