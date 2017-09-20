Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin

Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking anti-corruption activist Nikolai Lyaskin, an aide to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

A week after Navalny organized mass protests in dozens of cities throughout Russia, an unidentified man approached Lyaskin in central Moscow on Sept. 15 and struck him over the head with a lead pipe before fleeing.

The Mash Telegram channel published surveillance footage this week of the attack.

