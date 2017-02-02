Russia
NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

Feb 2, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 11:17

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

Feb 2, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 11:17
Mikhail Palinchak / Reuters

NATO has reportedly called off a meeting with Ukrainian officials due to fears of provoking the Russian government.

The military alliance had planned to meet with officials in Kiev to discuss its new missile-defense system based in Romania, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The meeting would have tackled the problem of debris, or off-course interceptor rockets, falling on Ukrainian territory in the event the missile shield was ever put into use.

However, escalating violence along Ukraine's eastern border has reportedly pushed NATO diplomats to rethink the meeting, with many unwilling to risk undermining relations with Moscow.

Fighting flared in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Jan. 29, with heavy artillery fire falling on residential areas in the the Ukrainian held town of Avdiivka. The shelling resulted in numerous civilian injuries, one civilian death, and seven military deaths. A spokesperson for the Donetsk separatists, Eduard Basurin, confirmed that five of their soldiers were also killed in action. 

Meanwhile Ukraine’s defense minister, Stepan Poltorak, claimed on Wednesday that a Ukrainian military transport aircraft had taken small arms fire while flying over the Black Sea.

He said that the gunfire came from a “Russian-captured oil rig” near the Odessa gas fields.

Read More: Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

An unnamed diplomatic source told the Wall Street Journal that NATO's engaging with Ukraine could “fuel an overreaction by the Russians.”

The NATO missile shield has long been a contentious issue with the Kremlin, who claim that the system could render their nuclear deterrent useless. U.S. Officials have long denied the allegations, saying that the shield will be positioned to counter possible attacks from Iran.

The Romanian missile-defense site will be a the center of a larger missile deterrence network of U.S. ships armed with radars and missile interceptors. The ships regularly patrol the Mediterranean Sea and occasionally enter the Baltic or Black Sea near Russia.

The construction of a second missile defense installation in Poland had already begun, and is expected to go online in 2018. 

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 4 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

4 hours ago

21 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

21 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

21 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

