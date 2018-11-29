Meanwhile…

Moscow’s First Cable Car Shuts Down After Opening in Suspected Cyberattack

One day after opening to the general public, Moscow’s highly touted first-ever cable car was forced to shut down after a reported cyberattack. City authorities promised to turn a long drive to and from Luzhniki Stadium into a five-minute picturesque glide when the cable car opened to much fanfare on Tuesday. Moreover, all rides were declared to be free in the shuttle’s first month of operations.

However, a cyberattack forced all passengers to disembark the cable car only two hours after it opened, its operator said on Wednesday. A video on the Rossiiskaya Gazeta government daily’s website showed a police officer telling people waiting in line that the cable car would not reopen “for technical reasons.”

