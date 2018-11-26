Moscow Opens First-Ever Cable Car Line at Luzhniki

Moscow City Hall announced last year it was launching river shuttles ahead of the 2018 World Cup as part of its program to expand tourism infrastructure. The Russian capital was named the second-worst city for traffic jams in the world by the INRIX analytics company earlier this year.

Moscow has opened a cable car line with bird’s-eye views of the city’s beautiful Vorobyovy Gory district on Tuesday.

Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report

As of Tuesday, a 20-minute drive between Vorobyovy Gory and Luzhniki Stadium will become a five-minute glide inside cable cars, the mayor’s office announced Monday. A second line for athletes will be available in February.

“These gigantic [tourist] clusters have now been connected by a type of transport never before seen in Moscow,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying at the opening ceremony.

Up to 1,600 people will be able to travel a 700-meter distance every hour inside the eight-person cabins, according to the Moscow City Hall.