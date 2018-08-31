Moscow State University Ranked Top in Eurasia
Nickolas Titkov / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Moscow State University (MSU) has been named the best university in Eurasia by the Times Higher Education magazine, with two other Russian institutions following close behind.
Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and Tomsk Polytechnic University placed second and third on the list. Iran’s Babol Noshirvani University of Technology and Turkey’s Koç University rounded out the top-5.
MSU received the highest ranking for “its teaching environment, its research environment and its international outlook,” the magazine said on Thursday.
Schools from 16 countries were eligible to make the list, but Russian, Iranian and Turkish universities scored nearly all 50 of the top spots on the table.
Belarussian State University and the National University of Kiev ranked 44th and 49th.
The list was published alongside a Eurasian research forum the magazine is holding this week with Russia’s Kazan Federal University.
MSU placed 194th in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings and 33rd in its World Reputation Rankings this year.