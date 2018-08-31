Moscow State University Ranked Top in Eurasia

Moscow State University (MSU) has been named the best university in Eurasia by the Times Higher Education magazine, with two other Russian institutions following close behind.

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and Tomsk Polytechnic University placed second and third on the list. Iran’s Babol Noshirvani University of Technology and Turkey’s Koç University rounded out the top-5.

MSU received the highest ranking for “its teaching environment, its research environment and its international outlook,” the magazine said on Thursday.

Schools from 16 countries were eligible to make the list, but Russian, Iranian and Turkish universities scored nearly all 50 of the top spots on the table.

