News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 31 2018 - 10:05

Moscow State University Named 33rd in World Reputation Ranking

Moskva News Agency

Moscow State University (MSU) has been named 33rd in a ranking of the world’s most reputable higher learning institutions, slipping three spots since last year.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the government in 2012 to ensure that at least five Russian universities got into the world's top rankings by 2020.

Read More
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is the only other Russian university to carve out a spot in the top 100 this year, according to Time Higher Education’s annual college reputation ratings released Wednesday.

Time’s reputation chart is dominated by U.S. schools that, along with Harvard, MIT and Stanford, hold 44 spots in the top 100. 

The list, a survey of over 10,000 academics in 138 countries, will be used with 11 other indicators in the magazine’s World University Rankings 2019 expected this September.

The magazine’s World University Ranking placed MSU 194th overall, a gradual slide from 188th last year and 161st in 2016.

Time Higher Education placed the university 3rd among institutions in the world’s emerging economies earlier this month, a list that included 41 more Russian institutions.

Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
College Students Injured in School Shooting in Siberia
News
May 10 2018
College Students Injured in School Shooting in Siberia
Russian Schoolchildren Mark Graduation With 'Last Bell' Celebrations, in Photos
News
May 25 2018
Russian Schoolchildren Mark Graduation With 'Last Bell' Celebrations, in Photos

Latest news

Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
News
May 31 2018
Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox