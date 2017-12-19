News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
1 hour ago Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
3 hours ago Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
News
From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
News
Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
News
Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
News
Russia’s FSB Arrests Norwegian Suspected of Espionage
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Court Reduces Sentences of Russian Nationalists Who Attacked Ukraine Film

Dec 19, 2017 — 09:12
— Update: 15:09

Court Reduces Sentences of Russian Nationalists Who Attacked Ukraine Film

Dec 19, 2017 — 09:12
— Update: 15:09
SERB leader Igor Beketov (Artyom Korotayev / TASS)

A Moscow city court has reduced the jail sentences of members of an ultranationalist group that disrupted the screening of a Ukrainian war film earlier this month.

Members of the ultranationalist SERB (South East Radical Bloc) group and the Union of Paratroopers interrupted the Dec. 10 screening of Bullet's Flight, a documentary about the Ukrainian Aidar battalion, by spraying a pungent gas in the auditorium and shouting, “the blood of the Donbass people is on your hands.” 

Police evacuated the hall after the activists threatened viewers, hit a woman and covered the projector.

Read more: ArtDocFest Under Fire Over Ukraine Films

SERB leader Igor Beketov was originally sentenced to seven days in jail for disobeying police orders to leave the premises, but his term was reduced by two days, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyer, Violetta Volkova, as saying. 

The court also reduced the sentence of Oksana Shkoda, another member of the group involved in the incident, and postponed the trial of a third activist. A fourth defendant is still awaiting trial, though he says he is not a member of SERB and was in the auditorium as an audience member. 

On Dec. 12, another SERB activist was handed an eight-day jail sentence for disrupting an exhibitition by U.S. photographer Jock Sturges.

Related
News
Kremlin Reportedly Backs Sacked Official in Ukraine’s Breakaway Luhansk
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating
Opinion
The Luhansk Coup: Why Armed Conflict Erupted in Russia’s Puppet Regime (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+