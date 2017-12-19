Court Reduces Sentences of Russian Nationalists Who Attacked Ukraine Film

A Moscow city court has reduced the jail sentences of members of an ultranationalist group that disrupted the screening of a Ukrainian war film earlier this month.

Members of the ultranationalist SERB (South East Radical Bloc) group and the Union of Paratroopers interrupted the Dec. 10 screening of Bullet's Flight, a documentary about the Ukrainian Aidar battalion, by spraying a pungent gas in the auditorium and shouting, “the blood of the Donbass people is on your hands.”

Police evacuated the hall after the activists threatened viewers, hit a woman and covered the projector.