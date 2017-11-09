News
Nov 9, 2017 — 16:17
Moscow to Introduce River Taxis Ahead of World Cup

mos.ru

Ten river shuttles will start traveling along the Moscow River ahead of the city’s hosting duties for the 2018 World Cup, Moscow City Hall announced on Thursday.

The initiative is part of City Hall's program to expand tourism infrastructure in the capital ahead of the international sports tournament which will kick off in June next year. Moscow is also expanding walking routes and bus tours in Moscow.

The new river buses will have a telescopic glass roof, climate control and audio guides in nine languages. Tickets are expected to cost 500 rubles ($8.50).

The shuttles, which fit 44 passengers each, will stop at seven city piers at 30-minute intervals. The stops include the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host the opening and final match of the World Cup, Gorky Park and Vorobyovy Gory.

To make the shuttles easy to recognize, they will be painted in bright colors, including pink, lilac and burgundy.

The shuttles are expected to start working in spring 2018 when navigation reopens on the Moscow River. 

