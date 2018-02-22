Moscow Mayor Approves Memorial for Slain Opposition Politician Boris Nemtsov

Moscow officials have approved a request to install a plaque in honor of slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov on the third anniversary of his murder outside the Kremlin.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and fierce Putin critic in his later years, was gunned down on the evening of Feb. 27, 2015, while crossing a bridge overlooking the Kremlin. Moscow authorities had refused calls for a memorial site to be installed in honor of Nemtsov, citing regulations that require 10 years to pass after a person’s death.

