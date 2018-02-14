News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 14 2018 - 19:02

Moscow Authorities Approve Nemtsov Memorial March

Moskva News Agency

A memorial march for murdered politician Boris Nemtsov has been approved by the Moscow authorities, one of the organizers has said.

The march has been held annually since Nemtsov was shot in the back meters away from the Kremlin in February 2015.

The march will be held Feb. 25, beginning at Strastnoi Bulvar and ending on Sakharov Prospekt, opposition politician Ilya Yashin said on Twitter.

Organizers are expecting some 30,000 people to attend, Yashin told the Vedomosti business daily.

Read More
Moscow Authorities Propose Nemtsov Memorial 'Inside Entranceway'

Latest news

Moscow’s Pioner Cinema Let Off the Hook for Showing ‘Death of Stalin’
News
Feb. 14 2018
Moscow’s Pioner Cinema Let Off the Hook for Showing ‘Death of Stalin’
Russia Could Still Block YouTube, Instagram Over Billionaire Bribery Investigation
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russia Could Still Block YouTube, Instagram Over Billionaire Bribery Investigation
Mercenaries Hurt in U.S. Syria Strikes Are Treated at Russian Defense Hospitals
News
Feb. 14 2018
Mercenaries Hurt in U.S. Syria Strikes Are Treated at Russian Defense Hospitals

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox