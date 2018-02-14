Moscow Authorities Approve Nemtsov Memorial March

A memorial march for murdered politician Boris Nemtsov has been approved by the Moscow authorities, one of the organizers has said.

The march has been held annually since Nemtsov was shot in the back meters away from the Kremlin in February 2015.

The march will be held Feb. 25, beginning at Strastnoi Bulvar and ending on Sakharov Prospekt, opposition politician Ilya Yashin said on Twitter.

Organizers are expecting some 30,000 people to attend, Yashin told the Vedomosti business daily.