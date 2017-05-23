Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

Russia
May 23, 2017 — 15:15
May 23, 2017 — 15:15
Moscow City Hall’s planned demolition of more than 4,500 homes across the capital could spark an “environmental collapse,” activist group Greenpeace has warned.

The group said that Moscow would lose some 2,700 hectares of green space under the renovations, with some neighborhoods losing more than 25 percent of their existing trees.

The Great Leveler: Muscovites Unite Against Housing Demolitions

"[The plans] are unacceptable because it allows companies to disregard construction, fire, and environmental regulations, including legislation which would limit the density and height of buildings," Greenpeace said in a statement on Tuesday. "[Our]experts believe that ignoring these regulations could lead to an ecological collapse in Moscow."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the demolition of Moscow's remaining post-war, pre-fabricated apartments — affectionately known as Khrushchevki — in February.

He said that the city needed to remove the "dilapidated" low-rise buildings, despite concerns from residents that developers could crush local infrastructure by building large, high-rise apartment blocks.

One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

Opera

Madame Butterfly

Tue. May. 23 Wed. May. 24
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Puccini’s opera staged by Lyudmila Nalyotova. Read more

Read more

3 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia's Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
3 days ago

Russia's military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 21 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

4 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinema
Aerosmith: Aero-Vederci Baby! Gig
Piano and Strings Concert
Karenin Theater
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

Dance

Sleeping Beauty

Mon. Jun. 12 Mon. Jun. 12
Kremlin Palace
01:00 p.m.

Tchaikovsky's ballet based on the fairy tale about an enchanted princess who is awakened by a prince's kiss. Choreography by Marius Petipa, editing by Andrei Petrov. Kremlin Ballet production.

Read more

