Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
2 days ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
2 days ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
Moscow
Double Dutch
Moscow
Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Moscow
Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
2 days ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
2 days ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

May 15, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:04

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

May 15, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:04

More than 8,000 marched in the streets of Moscow Sunday to protest the demolition of the capital's four and five-story residential buildings.

Crowds gathered on Academic Sakharov Prospect to rally against the Moscow Mayor's flagship project, which would see more than 4,500 low-rise apartment blocks destroyed.

Officials estimated between 5,000 and 8,000 demonstrators participated in the rally, while activist group Beliy Schyotchik put the number at 20,000.

The protest was not linked to any political movement or party, despite that Russian presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny appeared in the crowds alongside his family. Navalny was later escorted away from the rally by the police, the Meduza news site reported.

Residents affected by the plans will be able to voice their opinions on the plans using the Moscow government's online web portal from May 15. 

Moscow City Hall has pledged that buildings currently listed for demolition will only be destroyed if at least two-thirds of residents agree with the plans. Those who do not vote will automatically count as being in favor of demolition.

Residents who wish to vote will need to provide their passport data, SNILS number and utility bill information. The data will be verified online in a process lasting up to four days before the vote is formally registered. 

The Great Leveler: Muscovites Unite Against Housing Demolitions

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in February that Moscow's remaining post-war, pre-fabricated apartments — affectionately known as Khrushchevki — would be demolished over the coming years.

He said that 1.6 million Muscovites lived in the low-rise buildings, which he described as “uncomfortable, largely dilapidated housing.” 

City Hall has pledged to rehouse residents affected by the plans, providing them with a new apartment "equal in size" to their former home. Sobyanin also announced on Friday that residents could opt for a cash payment instead.

Many Muscovites have been quick to rally against plans, with some concerned that replacement apartments could be worth less than their original property.

Others are worried that developers will replace the buildings with high-rise apartment blocks in order to increase profits, overwhelming local infrastructure.

Related
Moscow
Music, Eggs and Kulich: 7 Ways to Celebrate Easter in Moscow
Moscow
Yak House: A Shaggy Steak Story
Moscow
Masterpieces From the Desert: Uzbekistan’s Avant-Garde Treasures
Opinion
Quiet Riot: The New Politics of Russia’s Youth

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

2 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

2 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

Exhibition

Graphics by Vasily Cherkrygin from the Tretyakov Gallery collection

Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
to Jun. 04

80 expressionist drawings by this early Russian avant-garde artist (1897-1922). Read more

Read more

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

1 day ago

Double Dutch

1 day ago

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

1 day ago

Double Dutch

1 day ago

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

1 day ago

Double Dutch

1 day ago

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

2 days, 19 hours ago

2 days, 16 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

2 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

see more

2 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

2 days ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her ...

2 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
3 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
3 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

2 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

2 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

3 days ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

3 days ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

3 days ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

3 days ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Mon. May. 15

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Chick Corea: Trilogy Gig
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater

2 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

2 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

3 days ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

3 days ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

3 days ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

3 days ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

2 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

2 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

2 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

2 days ago
A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her ...

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

3 days ago
Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last ...

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

2 days ago
A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held ...
From our partners

Dance

Benois de la Danse Stars and New Winners

Tue. May. 30 Tue. May. 30
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Winners of 2017 Benois Prizes in the field of choreography. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest ...

Most Read

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

Double Dutch

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+