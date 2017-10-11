Moscow Calls Ankara’s New Restrictions on Russian Food Imports ‘One-Sided’

Moscow has called Turkey's new rules for agricultural imports from Russia “unilateral,” denying any action that would have caused such a “mirror” response.

“The Russian side did not introduce measures to which the Turkish side refers as the reason for the allegedly ‘mirror’ measure. This is a unilateral measure,” a spokesperson for the Economic Development Ministry said, the RBC business newspaper reported Tuesday.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara deteriorated in March 2015 when a Turkish warplane shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border, killing two Russian servicemen.

Moscow retaliated with sweeping sanctions on food imports and tourism, forcing Turkish President Recep Erdogan to apologize to Russia.