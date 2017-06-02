Russia
Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

June 2, 2017 — 14:30
— Update: 15:12

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

June 2, 2017 — 14:30
— Update: 15:12
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order lifting most sanctions on agricultural imports from Turkey today.

Medvedev lifted the ban on berries, fruit, meat and poultry imports. Turkish tomatoes will remain on the embargo list.

The order followed the presidential decree lifting most employment restrictions for Turkish citizens, as well as certain restrictions on operations of Turkish companies.

Russia and Turkey agreed on lifting remaining sanctions in late May when Russian Deputy PM Arkadi Dvorkovich met Turkish Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek

Russia imposed sanctions on Turkey after it shot down a Russian military jet operating in Syria in March 2015. Two Russian soldiers died as a result of the incident.

Cinema

Beat Film: Never-ending Conversation. Mamleyev

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Fri. Jun. 02 Sun. Jun. 04
Center of Documentary Cinema
04:00 p.m.

Valentina Antonova and Dmitry Mamuliya’s film about author and philosopher Yury Mamleyev (1931-2015). The 82-year-old founder of Russian "metaphysical realism" Yuri Mamleev plays himself shortly before his own death. Read more

Read more

22 hours ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
22 hours ago

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

Print edition — yesterday

June 01

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

23 hours ago
June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

1 day ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
1 day ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to ...

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

1 day ago
Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

1 day ago
RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but ...

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

1 day ago
Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.
Theater

Mandestam. Wolfdog Age

Tue. Jun. 06 Tue. Jun. 06
Gogol Center
07:00 p.m.

Actor, choreographer and director Anton Adasinsky stages the life story of Russian poet Osip Mandelstam. Stars Adasinsky and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more

Read more

