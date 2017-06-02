Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order lifting most sanctions on agricultural imports from Turkey today.

Medvedev lifted the ban on berries, fruit, meat and poultry imports. Turkish tomatoes will remain on the embargo list.

The order followed the presidential decree lifting most employment restrictions for Turkish citizens, as well as certain restrictions on operations of Turkish companies.

Russia and Turkey agreed on lifting remaining sanctions in late May when Russian Deputy PM Arkadi Dvorkovich met Turkish Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek

Russia imposed sanctions on Turkey after it shot down a Russian military jet operating in Syria in March 2015. Two Russian soldiers died as a result of the incident.