Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

Moscow airports have canceled 20 flights and delayed a further 22 as of 12:30 AM, Moscow time.



According to Yandex Timetable service, Domodedovo airport has canceled nine flights and delayed 11, while Sheremetevo airport has canceled 11 flights and also delayed 11.

No reason has been given for the cancellations, but it very likely the sharp drop in temperature in Moscow was a factor. Temperatures have fallen to 11 C on Wednesday and are expected to reach -20 C by Saturday. Some forecasts suggest the temperature will drop even lower, to less than -30. Snowfall is expected throughout the week.

Dozens of flights were canceled at the beginning of December last year due to similar weather-related reasons.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.