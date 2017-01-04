Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’
4 hours ago
Moscow is pushing back against harsh criticism by C.I.A. Director John Brennan, who told PBS in an interview this Tuesday that Russia has pursued a “scorched-earth policy” in Syria.
Retrospective of works by this renowned French painter (1875–1947), often associated with the Fauvist movement. Read more
The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip
Wed. Jan. 04More events
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more