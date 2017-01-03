Sudden Drop in Moscow Temperatures Will See Mercury Break Minus 30 — Meteorologists

As the faithful mark Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7, everyone – religious and secular – should bundle up. Meteorologists are expecting frigid temperatures as low as minus 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the Fobos meteorological center, a weather pattern known as an anticyclone will bring rapidly descending temperatures to Moscow and the surrounding region on Saturday.

That night, temperatures in Moscow will hit minus 24-26 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the surrounding Moscow region will reach minus 23-28 degrees. In some areas, the temperature will even drop to a bitter minus 31 degrees, the NTV channel reported.

During the day, temperatures will be slightly warmer: minus 19-21 in Moscow and minus 18-23 outside the city.

Temperatures in the capital began to rapidly decline this morning. In the coming 24 hours, they are expected to drop by 16 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, meteorologists expect choppy winds and warn of the potential for black ice.