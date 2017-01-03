Sudden Drop in Moscow Temperatures Will See Mercury Break Minus 30 — Meteorologists

UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence
7 hours ago
A widely reported suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting attack at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub says he has proof he was not in Turkey on the day in question.
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more
Photos of The Year
Tue. Jan. 03More events
All About Bulgakov
This biographical exhibit about the author of The Master and Margarita is actually a temporary Mikhail Bulgakov museum for it features over 700 items from Moscow and St. Petersburg archives and museums. Read more