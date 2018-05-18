News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 18 2018 - 13:05

Morgan Stanley Predicts Russian Recession in Case of New U.S. Sanctions

Flickr

U.S. bank Morgan Stanley has predicted that the Russian economy will hit a recession if the U.S. imposes new sanctions against state companies, despite a projected oil price of $90 per barrel by 2020 due to increased demand.

Goldman Sachs and Citi Bank cut Russia’s GDP growth forecast this week from 3.3 percent and 2.3 percent respectively to 2 percent. Russia’s economy minister said this week that 2018 GDP forecasts will be revised downward from 2.1 percent over slow growth in January-March, the RBC business portal reported Friday.

Read More
Russia’s Economic Recovery Remains a Challenge

Morgan Stanley said it expects the Russian economy to shrink by 0.5 percent (from 2.3 percent to 1.8 percent) this year if the U.S. blacklists state-owned companies, RBC cited the investment bank as saying in a semi-annual report.

Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on some of Russia's biggest companies and businessmen on April 6, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other “malign” activities.

This week, Trump ordered his secretary of state to draft new measures against Russia for violating a Soviet-era arms control treaty, which Moscow denies.

Moody's rating agency said last month that Russia's strong public and external finances would shield its economy from the impact of the latest U.S. sanctions. But it also warned the sanctions would be credit-negative for some Russian debt issuers, especially aluminum maker Rusal.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report
News
April 18 2018
White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
News
April 18 2018
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
Moody's Says Russian Economy Resilient to Latest U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 19 2018
Moody's Says Russian Economy Resilient to Latest U.S. Sanctions

Latest news

Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
News
May 18 2018
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
Russia’s Tor Node Administrator Acquitted of Terrorism Charges
News
May 18 2018
Russia’s Tor Node Administrator Acquitted of Terrorism Charges
German Minister Blasts U.S. Efforts to Block Russian Gas Pipeline As 'Self-Interest'
News
May 18 2018
German Minister Blasts U.S. Efforts to Block Russian Gas Pipeline As 'Self-Interest'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox