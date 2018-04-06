News

U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

Oleg Deripaska Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The U.S. Treasury Department released a new wave of anti-Russia sanctions on Friday targeting 24 individuals and 14 entities linked to the Kremlin, in response to "malign" Russian actions that include alleged election meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The action, taken under pressure from the U.S. Congress, freezes the U.S. assets of "oligarchs" such as aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, whose family controls Russia's largest gold producer, Polyus. It follows the U.S. decision last month to sanction 19 people and five entities, including Russian intelligence services, for cyber attacks stretching back at least two years.

“The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, said the new sanctions were baseless and unfriendly, Interfax news agency reported. The sanctions could potentially hurt the Russian economy, especially the financial and energy sectors, and are part of Washington's effort to hold Russia to account for allegedly interfering in the election, which Moscow denies.

