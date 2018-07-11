More Than 30 Female Journalists Harassed on Air During World Cup

More than 30 female journalists have been harassed while reporting on the World Cup this summer, the head of an anti-discrimination group revealed Wednesday.

Despite fears leading up to the month-long tournament, no incident of terrorism or fatal violence has been recorded so far. World Cup officials have, however, declined to publicly recognize fights and sexual harassment during the tournament.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network said they have flagged at least 30 cases of female reporters being accosted on air, 15 of which have been made public.

Meanwhile, FARE executive director Piara Powar said the organization identified 30 cases of sexist behavior by fans on the streets, with the real number likely even larger.

“That’s clearly an underestimation. I would say perhaps that the real figure is that times 10,” Powar said at a press conference, noting that many incidents are left unreported.