Head Organizer Denies Any Fights, Harassment During World Cup

The head organizer of Russia’s World Cup has a firm position: he doesn't know of any major violence involving fans midway through the football tournament, despite reports of harassment, brawls and Nazi salutes.

Authorities vowed to host a safe event amid concern that any security incidents could jeopardize Russia's efforts to improve its international standing by hosting the World Cup. But at least three female journalists have been sexually harassed while on air, brawls have broken out at several stadiums and a number of fans have been arrested since the games kicked off on June 14.