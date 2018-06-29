News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 29 2018 - 16:06

Head Organizer Denies Any Fights, Harassment During World Cup

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agence

The head organizer of Russia’s World Cup has a firm position: he doesn't know of any major violence involving fans midway through the football tournament, despite reports of harassment, brawls and Nazi salutes.

Authorities vowed to host a safe event amid concern that any security incidents could jeopardize Russia's efforts to improve its international standing by hosting the World Cup. But at least three female journalists have been sexually harassed while on air, brawls have broken out at several stadiums and a number of fans have been arrested since the games kicked off on June 14.

Read More
The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

“We didn’t have a single security incident or complaint,” the head of the World Cup Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin told Interfax on Friday.

Sorokin said he is “unaware of cases of sexual harassment... as far as I know, there’s no serious problem with this.” And addressing crowd violence during the Brazil-Serbia match, he dismissed the fights as “incidents among fans.”

“I wouldn’t call them fights,” said Sorokin.

Moscow is also hosting an international police cooperation center, with officers from 32 World Cup participating countries in Russia to help deter hooliganism and any possible attacks.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia
News
May 31 2018
Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia
Russian Doping Scandal Whistleblower Expects Clean World Cup
News
June 01 2018
Russian Doping Scandal Whistleblower Expects Clean World Cup
Achilles the Cat Prepares for Role as World Cup Psychic
News
June 01 2018
Achilles the Cat Prepares for Role as World Cup Psychic

Latest news

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
News
June 29 2018
Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
News
June 29 2018
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia
News
June 29 2018
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking

Opinion

The Cranky Tourist's Russian Phrasebook

News

Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter