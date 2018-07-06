News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 06 2018 - 15:07

EU Extends Sanctions for Russia Over Crimea, Donbass

Friedemann W.-W. / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

The European Union has extended economic sanctions against Russia for the annexation of Crimea and its support of rebels fighting government troops in eastern Ukraine for another six months.

The decision continues EU restrictions on economic activity that could benefit Russia’s defense, financial or energy sectors until Jan. 31, 2019. Crimean businesses have seen specific sanctions, with the EU prolonging a ban on EU-based companies investing in the peninsula until June 23, 2019.

A third set of sanctions extended this year freezes the assets of 150 people and 38 companies in connection with Russia’s activities in Crimea and Ukraine until Sept. 15, 2018.

Read More
EU Commission Head Juncker Calls for an End to 'Russia-Bashing'

The Kremlin rejects assertions that its annexation of Crimea was against international law, and maintains that the Black Sea peninsula rejoined Russia in line with a referendum that Ukraine and Western powers do not recognize. Russia also denies that it has sent any soldiers to Ukraine.

Russian officials warned the EU in June that extending sanctions could destabilize efforts for peace in the war-town Donbass region of Ukraine. “Let me say it straight about what effect this will have… negative,” Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s envoy to the EU, said in a release from the state-run TASS news agency.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked the Council of the European Union in a Facebook post on Thursday for extending the sanctions. “I highly appreciate the member states' solidarity and support of Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity,” wrote Poroshenko.

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
June 06 2018
Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
Trump Wants Russia at G7 Meeting
News
June 08 2018
Trump Wants Russia at G7 Meeting
U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking
News
June 11 2018
U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking

Latest news

Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
News
July 06 2018
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet
News
July 06 2018
Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet
Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia
News
July 06 2018
Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Most read

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter