EU Extends Sanctions for Russia Over Crimea, Donbass

The European Union has extended economic sanctions against Russia for the annexation of Crimea and its support of rebels fighting government troops in eastern Ukraine for another six months.

The decision continues EU restrictions on economic activity that could benefit Russia’s defense, financial or energy sectors until Jan. 31, 2019. Crimean businesses have seen specific sanctions, with the EU prolonging a ban on EU-based companies investing in the peninsula until June 23, 2019.

A third set of sanctions extended this year freezes the assets of 150 people and 38 companies in connection with Russia’s activities in Crimea and Ukraine until Sept. 15, 2018.