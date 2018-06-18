News

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Into 2019

Festive concert dedicated annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, May 18, 2015 / Moskva News Agency

Russian-held Crimean businesses will remain under European Union (EU) sanctions for another year after the bloc agreed to extend its economic actions until mid-2019. The EU joined the United States in 2014 in blacklisting a range of Russian industries following Moscow’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. It has since extended the measures in six-month increments, with the latest economic sanctions expiring July 31.

