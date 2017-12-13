More Russians Want to Vote for Putin, Poll Shows

The number of Russians who would vote for Vladimir Putin in presidential elections next year has increased since last month, a new poll shows.



Putin announced last week he will run for reelection in a nationwide vote on March 18, 2018. He is widely expected to win a fourth term.

In a new survey published Wednesday by the independent Levada Center, 61 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Putin. In a similar survey conducted in late November, that number was 54 percent.

Nineteen percent of respondents said that they would definitely not vote in the March elections or doubted they would. Another 20 percent said they were undecided.