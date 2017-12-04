Fewer Than 60 Percent of Russians Plan to Vote in 2018 Elections — Poll

Only 24 percent of Russians said they would definitely vote in the coming March 2018 elections according to a new Levada Center poll conducted in late November.

A little over one-third, 34 percent, said they were likely to cast their vote, according to the poll published Monday morning on Levada's site.



Russia is scheduled to hold presidential elections on March 18, 2018, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run and win a fourth term in office, though he is yet to announce his candidacy.

Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader who announced a bid for the presidency, has been barred from participating due to fraud charges, though he has continued his nationwide campaign.