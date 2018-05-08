News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 08 2018 - 16:05

Medvedev Estimates Putin’s First Decree Will Cost $125Bln by 2024, Media Reports

Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev

Kremlin Press Service

Implementing President Vladimir Putin’s ambitious domestic policy goals over his six-year term will cost the Russian economy at least 8 trillion rubles, or more than $126 billion, Prime Minister-nominee Dmitry Medvedev has estimated.

Putin signed a 17-point executive order after his inauguration Monday, setting out goals of halving poverty and transforming Russia into one of the five largest economies in the world. His plan to kick-start growth with spending on healthcare, education and infrastructure had previously been estimated to carry a price tag of $162 billion.

Read More
Russians Are Most Unhappy With Putin Over Wealth Inequality — Poll

“At least 8 trillion rubles have to be collected for all this spending by 2024,” four participants quoted Medvedev as saying at a closed-doors meeting in the State Duma on Tuesday, the RBC business outlet reported.

Duma lawmakers are scheduled to consider Medvedev’s nomination as Russia’s prime minister later on Tuesday. Two opposition parties with no controlling vote in the legislature have announced plans not to support the acting prime minister.

Although the Kremlin has reported meeting 90 percent of the goals set at the start of Putin’s third term in 2012, it has fallen short on key indicators including investment and salaries.

Russian Ruble Continues to Plummet Amid Sanctions Fallout
Business
April 10 2018
Russian Ruble Continues to Plummet Amid Sanctions Fallout
'No Doubt' Russia Can Weather U.S. Sanctions, Economic Development Minister Says
News
April 10 2018
'No Doubt' Russia Can Weather U.S. Sanctions, Economic Development Minister Says
Russia's Medvedev Vows to Help Firms Hit by U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 12 2018
Russia's Medvedev Vows to Help Firms Hit by U.S. Sanctions

Latest news

Putin Congratulates Armenia’s Opposition Leader-Turned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
News
May 08 2018
Putin Congratulates Armenia’s Opposition Leader-Turned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
May 08 2018
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote
News
May 08 2018
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox