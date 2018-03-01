Putin Didn’t Do So Well On His Last Round of Campaign Promises

(Bloomberg) — In his last presidential run six years ago, Vladimir Putin made scores of pledges to voters, promising to transform the economy and boost living standards.

While the Kremlin has since reported that more than 90 percent of the goals — which were set down in 218 presidential decrees after Putin won the vote — have been met, the actual results aren’t so resounding.As Putin prepares to lay out his plan for his latest campaign in a state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, here’s how he’s done on some of the most significant ones from last time around.