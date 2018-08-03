Lokomotiv Moscow Fined for Racist Chanting at Derby

Russia’s football union has fined Lokomotiv Moscow for its fans’ racist chants against a Brazilian forward at a crime-laden derby last week.

The Lokomotiv-CSKA match last Friday has been embroiled in controversy, starting with the beating death of a fan traveling to the game and ending with the arrest of several fans afterward for displaying Nazi symbols and fighting at the stadium. CSKA claimed its seventh overall Russian Super Cup with a 1-0 win in the match against Lokomotiv in Nizhny Novgorod.