News
Aug. 03 2018 - 15:08

Lokomotiv Moscow Fined for Racist Chanting at Derby

Lokomotiv fans/ Mikhail Solunin/ TASS

Russia’s football union has fined Lokomotiv Moscow for its fans’ racist chants against a Brazilian forward at a crime-laden derby last week.

The Lokomotiv-CSKA match last Friday has been embroiled in controversy, starting with the beating death of a fan traveling to the game and ending with the arrest of several fans afterward for displaying Nazi symbols and fighting at the stadium. CSKA claimed its seventh overall Russian Super Cup with a 1-0 win in the match against Lokomotiv in Nizhny Novgorod.

Moscow Football Hooligans Arrested After Deadly Brawl

This Friday, the Russian Football Union said it fined Lokomotiv 50,000 rubles ($790) for the behavior of its fans, who shouted racist insults at CSKA forward Vitinho.

“It wasn’t widespread chanting, video showed the number of people was very small,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the head of the union’s disciplinary committee as saying.

