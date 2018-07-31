News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 31 2018 - 12:07

Moscow Football Hooligans Arrested After Deadly Brawl

Еinfach / Vkontakte

Three members of a Russian football hooligan group have been detained after a man was killed in a brawl between fans outside a Moscow train station.

Investigators said they launched a case into manslaughter late last week after a drunken fight broke out on the platform of the Kursky station. A 30-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More
Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

“The fight’s organizer was detained by police within 15 minutes,” the Interior Ministry’s transportation department wrote on Friday.

"The brawl reportedly took place between CSKA Moscow fans who were headed to their club’s away game in Nizhny Novgorod, Interfax cited an anonymous source as saying.

The Mash Telegram channel named the victim as Igor Sokolovsky, saying he was one of two passengers beaten by a group of 20 football hooligans.

Interfax reported on Tuesday that the leader of the Einfach Jugend ultras group of CSKA fans had been detained in connection with the deadly brawl along with another suspect. A third has been placed under house arrest. They face charges of hooliganism and infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

Russia Tells Officials: Don't Tip Off Athletes About Dope Tests
News
July 02 2018
Russia Tells Officials: Don't Tip Off Athletes About Dope Tests
Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
News
July 04 2018
Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
News
July 08 2018
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup

Latest news

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports
News
July 31 2018
Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports
Internet Mocks Russian Ministry's Photo Promising 'Healing Powers'
Meanwhile…
July 31 2018
Internet Mocks Russian Ministry's Photo Promising 'Healing Powers'
Russia’s Ruling Party Approval Plummets Amid Retirement Age Hike
News
July 31 2018
Russia’s Ruling Party Approval Plummets Amid Retirement Age Hike

Most read

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

News

Russian Military Needed in Syria Long Term, Assad Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter