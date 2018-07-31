Moscow Football Hooligans Arrested After Deadly Brawl

Investigators said they launched a case into manslaughter late last week after a drunken fight broke out on the platform of the Kursky station. A 30-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three members of a Russian football hooligan group have been detained after a man was killed in a brawl between fans outside a Moscow train station.

“The fight’s organizer was detained by police within 15 minutes,” the Interior Ministry’s transportation department wrote on Friday.

"The brawl reportedly took place between CSKA Moscow fans who were headed to their club’s away game in Nizhny Novgorod, Interfax cited an anonymous source as saying.

The Mash Telegram channel named the victim as Igor Sokolovsky, saying he was one of two passengers beaten by a group of 20 football hooligans.



Interfax reported on Tuesday that the leader of the Einfach Jugend ultras group of CSKA fans had been detained in connection with the deadly brawl along with another suspect. A third has been placed under house arrest. They face charges of hooliganism and infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.