License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

A state education watchdog has restored the license of one of Russia’s leading private universities two years after revoking it over building code violations.

Founded in 1994, the European University in St. Petersburg offered courses to Russian and international students in the social sciences and humanities. The state education watchdog Rosobrnadzor stripped the school of its license in 2016 and took over its main campus this winter.

The European University in St. Petersburg has its license restored by an order from Rosobrnadzor on Friday.