License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg
Facade of the European University in Saint Petersburg/ Pavel Karavashkin/ TASS
A state education watchdog has restored the license of one of Russia’s leading private universities two years after revoking it over building code violations.
Founded in 1994, the European University in St. Petersburg offered courses to Russian and international students in the social sciences and humanities. The state education watchdog Rosobrnadzor stripped the school of its license in 2016 and took over its main campus this winter.
The European University in St. Petersburg has its license restored by an order from Rosobrnadzor on Friday.
The document lists nine Master’s programs and four postgraduate programs that the university will now be legally certified to provide.
The European University’s rector, Nikolai Vakhtin, said the school had not yet opened enrollment for the 2018 academic year, but noted that the law allows it to push back the first day of class to October or November.
“Everyone who wanted [to enroll] has already been accepted,” Interfax quoted Vakhtin as saying.