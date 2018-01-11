News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Authorities Take Over European University’s Building in St. Petersburg
5 hours ago Ukraine Preparing An 'Attack of the Drones' on Crimea — Russian Deputy
6 hours ago Major Russian Labor Union Disbanded by Court For Foreign Ties
Business
The Specter of Kaspersky Looms Over Russian Cybersecurity Firms
News
Ukraine Preparing An 'Attack of the Drones' on Crimea — Russian Deputy
News
Major Russian Labor Union Disbanded by Court For Foreign Ties
News
Four out of Five Russians Find Gay Sex 'Reprehensible' — Poll
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Authorities Take Over European University’s Building in St. Petersburg

Jan 11, 2018 — 17:50
— Update: 17:50

Authorities Take Over European University’s Building in St. Petersburg

Jan 11, 2018 — 17:50
— Update: 17:50
The European University in St. Petersburg (Yevgeny Asmolov / TASS)

One of Russia’s leading universities was forced to hand over its main campus building to the authorities after losing the latest stage in a battle to keep its license. 

The European University in St. Petersburg has been repeatedly denied a teaching licence after losing it in mid-2017 over minor building code violations. Critics say the private post-graduate school for the social sciences and humanities is being targeted for political reasons.

Read more: Turmoil on St. Petersburg Campus Strands Foreign Students

The university was forced to give up its main building to the authorities in late December, its chief of staff, Alla Samolyotova, was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency. 

The Small Marble Palace, built in the Italian Renaissance architectural style in the 19th century, had housed the university since its founding in the mid-1990s. 

Municipal authorities said they had no maintenance complaints after taking over the building, Samolyotova said. 

Local media report that the vacated palace will house a new digital technology academy. 

The European University in St. Petersburg has said that it will renew efforts to obtain a new license in late February.

Related
News
The Hermitage Museum Almost Didn’t Mark Russian Revolution Centenary
Meanwhile…
Putin Reportedly Started His Career as a Film Stuntman
News
Islamic State Suicide Bombing Foiled in St. Petersburg, FSB Says
Meanwhile…
Blue and Violet Snow Discovered in St. Petersburg
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+