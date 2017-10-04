Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia’s Most Crooked Streets Are in Sochi
3 hours ago Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
3 hours ago Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
Russia
Russia’s Most Crooked Streets Are in Sochi
Russia
Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
Russia
Classic MT: Space Race Started With a Cosmic Blunder
Russia
Men Shown as Proof of Life by Officials Were Actually Missing Chechens’ Brothers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians

Oct 4, 2017 — 13:53
— Update: 14:10

Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians

Oct 4, 2017 — 13:53
— Update: 14:10
Amaq News Agency Screenshot

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it doesn't trust reports that two Russian-speaking men captured by Islamic State in Syria are Russian citizens.

Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia, released a video on Tuesday allegedly showing two Russian soldiers it claims were captured in eastern Syria.

A member of a Russian military order known as the Cossacks told the RBC news outlet later that day that he recognized one of the captives as a fellow Cossack.

The second man was identified as a member of the pro-Kremlin Brothers in Arms veterans group.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by the Interfax news agency telling reporters that Moscow was “undoubtedly concerned about the fate of these citizens, if they are Russian citizens."

“We saw media reports, but they can hardly be taken as official information,” Peskov said, addressing RBC’s story. “More credible confirmation will be of interest."

The Russian-backed Syrian Army said it took the city where the Islamic State claims it captured the soldiers on Sept. 5. A Russian general and at least one other soldier were killed in a siege to reclaim Deir Ezzor.

Moscow initially denied Sept. 28 reports that two of its servicemen had been captured.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Russia will verify through “all possible sources” the captured men’s citizenship.

Russian military representatives in Syria and Russia denied reports on Tuesday that its servicement had be captured.

"There have been no incidents linked with any capture of prisoners or entailing losses among Russian servicemen either in the province of Deir al-Zor or in any other Syrian province," the Defense Ministry added in an online statement Tuesday.

Related
Russia
Almost Half of Russians Think Syrian Campaign Should End — Poll
Russia
Russian Media Reports 3 Deaths in Syria, Including Russian Soldier
Russia
News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend
World
U.S. Denies Role in Russian General's Death in Syria
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+