Russia's Most Crooked Streets Are in Sochi
Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria

Oct 3, 2017 — 18:33
Amaq News Agency Screenshot

Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia, has released a video showing two Russian soldiers it claims were captured in the Syrian city of Deir-al-Zor, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The Syrian Army, backed by Russia forces, said it took Deir-al-Zor in a siege Sept. 5 in which a Russian general and at least one other soldier were killed.

The video released by Islamic State’s AMAQ media wing shows two men in grey tunics, one in handcuffs and the other with apparent bruises on his face.

Newsweek reported Sept. 28 the capture of two Russian servicemen, but Moscow denied the claim.

The Dozhd television channel posted the alleged video in which one of the soldiers says they were captured in an ISIS counter-attack Sept. 28.

A representative from the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria denied the claim and said there had been no captures of any Russian personnel, Dozhd reported.

"There have been no incidents linked with any capture of prisoners or entailing losses among Russian servicemen either in the province of Deir al-Zor or in any other Syrian province," the Defense Ministry added in an online statement Tuesday.

