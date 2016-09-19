Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

5 hours ago
Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a larger-than expected landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections. As of 10:00 am Moscow time, with 94 percent of ballots currently counted, the party had secured 54.23 ...
12 hours agoElections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
12 hours agoElections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
2 days ago
2 days ago
2 days agoFederal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise
2 days agoFederal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise
9 hours agoAccording to Reports, the Kremlin Is Basically Planning to Resurrect the KGB