Kadyrov Wishes 'Superhero' Putin a Lifelong Presidency

The strongman leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has weighed in on President Vladimir Putin’s flu, saying he wishes him health to rule over Russia for life.

The Kremlin confirmed reports that Putin had caught a cold and limited his public appearances while continuing to work this week.

“I wish our President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, long years of life so that he manages the state for life,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel early Friday.

“Someone is trying to concoct a political intrigue out of an ordinary cold, forgetting that while the president of Russia is not a superhuman, he’s still a superhero,” he said.