News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 16 2018 - 16:02

Kadyrov Wishes 'Superhero' Putin a Lifelong Presidency

Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov

Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov

Kremlin Press Service

The strongman leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has weighed in on President Vladimir Putin’s flu, saying he wishes him health to rule over Russia for life. 

The Kremlin confirmed reports that Putin had caught a cold and limited his public appearances while continuing to work this week.

“I wish our President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, long years of life so that he manages the state for life,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel early Friday.

“Someone is trying to concoct a political intrigue out of an ordinary cold, forgetting that while the president of Russia is not a superhuman, he’s still a superhero,” he said.

Read More
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says
73% of Russians Plan To Vote for Putin — Survey
News
Jan. 18 2018
73% of Russians Plan To Vote for Putin — Survey
Following Russian Religious Tradition, Putin Takes an Icy Dip on Epiphany
Meanwhile…
Jan. 19 2018
Following Russian Religious Tradition, Putin Takes an Icy Dip on Epiphany
Russia’s National Guard Promises ‘Tough Response’ to Election Disturbances
News
Jan. 19 2018
Russia’s National Guard Promises ‘Tough Response’ to Election Disturbances

Latest news

Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin,12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
News
Feb. 16 2018
Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin,12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
Russian Company Launches First Driverless Car in Moscow
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Company Launches First Driverless Car in Moscow
Russian Judges Disbar Colleague Over Expletives in Court
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Judges Disbar Colleague Over Expletives in Court

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox