Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says

(Bloomberg) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, renowned for macho stunts that often involve taking his shirt off, is feeling under the weather.

"The president has a cold," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Tuesday, adding that Putin, whose voice appeared hoarse at meetings a day earlier, would limit his public appearances while continuing to work. "It’s winter."

Putin, 65, is all but certain to win a fourth term in presidential elections next month to extend his rule to 2024. State television showed him plunging into the icy waters of a lake in freezing temperatures in January as part of Russian Orthodox Epiphany traditions.