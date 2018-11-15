News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 15 2018 - 12:11

Kadyrov Gives a Mercedes to Chechen Boy Who Did 4,105 Push-Ups

rahimkurievvazaev / Instagram

Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov has given his 5-year-old compatriot a luxury car as a gift for reportedly setting a record for most consecutive push-ups.

Rakhim Kurayev reportedly dedicated his feat of completing 4,105 push-ups in 2 hours and 25 minutes to Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya. The young athlete, who local media call the “Chechen Schwarzenegger,” will reportedly have to repeat his feat next week in order to have it accepted into the Russian Book of Records.

Read More
Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Kadyrov met Kurayev and gave him a white Mercedes car as a gift, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday from Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

“Let your father drive you around on this, you’re worthy of riding a white Mercedes,” Kadyrov was quoted as saying.

A photo on the young record-setter’s Instagram account shows him posing next to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class vehicle without license plates.

Kurayev told the Chechen leader that he is able to do more than 5,000 push-ups, before proceeding to demonstrate his abilities on the hood of the car, according to RIA.

European Court Orders Russia to Pay 1.5M Euros to Relatives of People Abducted in Chechnya
News
Oct. 24 2018
European Court Orders Russia to Pay 1.5M Euros to Relatives of People Abducted in Chechnya
Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal
News
Oct. 30 2018
Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal
Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

Latest news

Europe’s Tallest Skyscraper Costs More Than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Media Reports
News
Nov. 15 2018
Europe’s Tallest Skyscraper Costs More Than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Media Reports
Russia Wants to Steer Clear of Any OPEC-Led Oil Production Cut
News
Nov. 15 2018
Russia Wants to Steer Clear of Any OPEC-Led Oil Production Cut
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
News
Nov. 15 2018
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter