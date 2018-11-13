Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

A 5-year-old boy from Russia’s republic of Chechnya reportedly set a record for most consecutive push-ups in 2 hours and 25 minutes but may have to repeat his feat for officials because he was watching cartoons in his first attempt.

Local media outlets dubbed Rakhim Kurayev the “Chechen Schwarzenegger” after he reportedly completed 4,105 push-ups in the allocated time. The current national record is said to belong to a youngster from Elista in the republic of Kalmykia who completed 4,050 push-ups at the age of 5 in 2015.

A video of a local news story posted on Kurayev’s Instagram account shows a timer reading 2 hours and 1 minute next to him as he is completing the record.