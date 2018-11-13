Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
A 5-year-old boy from Russia’s republic of Chechnya reportedly set a record for most consecutive push-ups in 2 hours and 25 minutes but may have to repeat his feat for officials because he was watching cartoons in his first attempt.
Local media outlets dubbed Rakhim Kurayev the “Chechen Schwarzenegger” after he reportedly completed 4,105 push-ups in the allocated time. The current national record is said to belong to a youngster from Elista in the republic of Kalmykia who completed 4,050 push-ups at the age of 5 in 2015.
A video of a local news story posted on Kurayev’s Instagram account shows a timer reading 2 hours and 1 minute next to him as he is completing the record.
Kurayev’s feat was reportedly not accepted into the record books because, as Chechnya’s senior sports official told the state-run TASS news agency Monday, “representatives from the Russian Book of Records had some minor questions.”
The Mash Telegram channel reported that Kurayev had been denied the record because he had been “watching cartoons” while doing the push-ups.
Meanwhile, Russian Book of Records manager Yulia Pronina told the Govorit Moskva radio station Tuesday that her organization had not been alerted of Kurayev’s attempt to set the push-ups record.
Russian Book of Records officials will be on hand to witness his attempt again next week, Chechen sports official Musa Khanarikov told TASS.
“Rakhim has enough energy to do 4,000 more push-ups, I just hope the commission members have enough patience to count them all,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.