News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018 - 17:11

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

A 5-year-old boy from Russia’s republic of Chechnya reportedly set a record for most consecutive push-ups in 2 hours and 25 minutes but may have to repeat his feat for officials because he was watching cartoons in his first attempt.

Local media outlets dubbed Rakhim Kurayev the “Chechen Schwarzenegger” after he reportedly completed 4,105 push-ups in the allocated time. The current national record is said to belong to a youngster from Elista in the republic of Kalmykia who completed 4,050 push-ups at the age of 5 in 2015.

A video of a local news story posted on Kurayev’s Instagram account shows a timer reading 2 hours and 1 minute next to him as he is completing the record.

Kurayev’s feat was reportedly not accepted into the record books because, as Chechnya’s senior sports official told the state-run TASS news agency Monday, “representatives from the Russian Book of Records had some minor questions.”

The Mash Telegram channel reported that Kurayev had been denied the record because he had been “watching cartoons” while doing the push-ups.

Meanwhile, Russian Book of Records manager Yulia Pronina told the Govorit Moskva radio station Tuesday that her organization had not been alerted of Kurayev’s attempt to set the push-ups record.

Russian Book of Records officials will be on hand to witness his attempt again next week, Chechen sports official Musa Khanarikov told TASS.

“Rakhim has enough energy to do 4,000 more push-ups, I just hope the commission members have enough patience to count them all,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Ingushetia, Russia’s Smallest Region, Protests Are Reaching a Boiling Point
News
Oct. 16 2018
In Ingushetia, Russia’s Smallest Region, Protests Are Reaching a Boiling Point
Up to 30 Russian Football Fans Injured in Rome Metro Escalator Collapse
News
Oct. 24 2018
Up to 30 Russian Football Fans Injured in Rome Metro Escalator Collapse
European Court Orders Russia to Pay 1.5M Euros to Relatives of People Abducted in Chechnya
News
Oct. 24 2018
European Court Orders Russia to Pay 1.5M Euros to Relatives of People Abducted in Chechnya

Latest news

Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
France's Macron Lifts Ban on Access for Russia Today Channel
News
Nov. 14 2018
France's Macron Lifts Ban on Access for Russia Today Channel
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins
Meanwhile…
Nov. 14 2018
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter