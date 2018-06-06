News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 06 2018 - 18:06

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions

Giuseppe Conte (Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters)

Italy’s new prime minister has called for an end to anti-Russian sanctions in his first address to parliament after forming a coalition government, joining a growing number of European figures seeking closer ties with Moscow.

Giuseppe Conte was nominated last month by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League parties to lead their coalition government. The Kremlin has long been accused of boosting nationalist right-wing forces in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

