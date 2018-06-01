EU Commission Head Juncker Calls for an End to 'Russia-Bashing'

A top European official has called for renewed relations with Russia despite its role in regional conflicts and investigations into the poisoning of an ex-spy and the 2014 downing of a passenger jet.

The European Union extended anti-Russian sanctions, first imposed over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine, for another six months last March. In the same month, more than two dozen EU member states joined the United States and several NATO member states in expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the suspected poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in Britain.