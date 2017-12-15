Islamic State Suicide Bombing Foiled in St. Petersburg, FSB Says

Seven suspected members of Islamic State (IS) were arrested on Friday for preparing a suicide bombing in St. Petersburg for this weekend, the FSB press service announced Friday.

A suicide bomber earlier this year detonated an improvised explosive in a St. Petersburg metro car, killing 16 and injuring dozens. The FSB’s raid on Friday comes days after it said it foiled another attack planned for the New Year holidays in Moscow.

The suspects were part of an IS sleeper cell preparing a suicide attack at the Kazinsky Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Saturday, the RBC business portal reported citing the FSB.

The group was also planning to “detonate improvised explosive devices in areas with large concentrations of people.”